Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Inaugurates Haroo Dendi Lodge in Oromia Region

19 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially inaugurated the Haroo Dendi Lodge, today marking a significant milestone in the Prime Ministerial "Dine for Generation" initiative in the Oromia region of Ethiopia.

Overlooking the scenic Dendi Crater Lake, the eco-tourism project underscores Ethiopia's growing focus on high-end, sustainable tourism development.

According to Office of the Prime Minister, the lodge represents a strategic effort to harness the country's natural beauty while promoting environmentally responsible investment.

The inauguration stands as a testament to Ethiopia's ambition and capacity to turn vision into reality--demonstrating a commitment to shaping its own future through sustainable development and innovation in the tourism sector.

"Today, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially inaugurated Haroo Dendi Lodge, a key milestone of the Prime Ministerial 'Dine for Generation' initiative in the Oromia Region," the Office stated.

Read the original article on ENA.

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