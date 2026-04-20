Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Inaugurates Haroo Dendi Lodge in Oromia Region

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially inaugurated the Haroo Dendi Lodge, today marking a significant milestone in the Prime Ministerial "Dine for Generation" initiative in the Oromia region of Ethiopia.

Overlooking the scenic Dendi Crater Lake, the eco-tourism project underscores Ethiopia's growing focus on high-end, sustainable tourism development.

According to Office of the Prime Minister, the lodge represents a strategic effort to harness the country's natural beauty while promoting environmentally responsible investment.

The inauguration stands as a testament to Ethiopia's ambition and capacity to turn vision into reality--demonstrating a commitment to shaping its own future through sustainable development and innovation in the tourism sector.

"Today, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially inaugurated Haroo Dendi Lodge, a key milestone of the Prime Ministerial 'Dine for Generation' initiative in the Oromia Region," the Office stated.