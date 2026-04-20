Ethiopia: Tourism Takes Center Stage in Ethiopia's Development Drive, Says Prime Minister Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed affirmed that tourism is rapidly emerging as a decisive force shaping Ethiopia's development path, marking a clear shift toward a more sustainable and diversified economic model.

According to him, the sector is gaining strength as a key pillar of the economy, supported by sustained investment in infrastructure, restoration of heritage sites, and intensified global promotion of Ethiopia as a destination.

In a message shared on social media chonnels, the Prime Minister announced the inauguration of Haro Dandi Lodge in the Oromia Regional State, a flagship project developed under the Dine for Generation initiative.

"Today, we officially inaugurated Haroo Dendi Lodge in the Oromia Region, a key milestone of the Dine for Generation initiative," he said.

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He stressed that the project goes beyond ecotourism, presenting what he described as a new face of Ethiopia, where modern architecture follows the rhythm of nature.

The lodge, he added, stands as a symbol of a development approach anchored in sustainability and innovation.

"This lodge is a testament to promises made and promises delivered. It elevates Ethiopia as a destination worthy of being visited, invested in, and cherished. As a central pillar of our economy, tourism is not just a sector, it is shaping the future of our national growth," he emphasized.

According to the Prime Minister, the site represents more than a tourism destination, combining environmental protection with a broader national vision.

"We didn't just build, we chose to honour our natural legacy, magnifying the existing beauty of Dendi Crater Lake for generations to follow while respecting the heritage of the local people. It is a human centered sanctuary built to respect the land and empower the community," the premier noted.

PM Abiy further emphasized that the project reflects a broader commitment that extends beyond physical infrastructure, and highlighted its strong environmental focus, natural beauty of Dendi Crater Lake that is being preserved through eco conscious design that respects the surrounding ecosystem.

The initiative also prioritizes community centered development, ensuring that local residents benefit while their cultural values and social wellbeing are safeguarded.

"Haro Dandi Lodge is further proof that we have fulfilled our promise," the Prime Minister added.

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He noted that the project strengthens Ethiopia's position as an attractive destination for international tourism and investment, while reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development.

PM Abiy also stated that tourism will continue to shape the country's development trajectory, strengthening its role as a cornerstone of the national economy.