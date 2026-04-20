Uganda: Veteran Journalist Joe Nam Shot Dead

19 April 2026
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Reports from Kawempe indicate that police are investigating a case of murder by shooting that occurred in Kawanda Central, Nabweru Division, Wakiso District, in the early hours of 19th April 2026.

The victim has been identified as Joe Nam, a 55-year-old retired journalist. Preliminary information indicates that a masked unidentified armed assailant shot and killed him. The suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident.

A team of officers has already visited and documented the crime scene. The body of the deceased was conveyed to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem examination.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

Joe Nam previously worked with the New Vision before retiring into tourism, marketing and publishing books, including one titled "When Museveni goes: Reflections-questions- fears-hope"

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

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