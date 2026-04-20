Uganda: Minister Okello Oryem Meets UN Envoy, Calls for Stronger Conflict Prevention Measures

Okello Oryem, Minister of State for International Affairs, held a courtesy meeting with Chaloka Beyani, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on exchanging views on regional peace and security, as well as the need to strengthen mechanisms that promote the peaceful settlement of disputes and prevent armed conflict, which can escalate into genocide.

Minister Oryem briefed the Special Adviser on Uganda's continued commitment to conflict prevention and its advocacy for practical, results-oriented preventive strategies. He highlighted Uganda's constructive engagement in regional peace efforts, particularly in Somalia and South Sudan.

However, he noted that some actors within the international community have propagated narratives that do not accurately reflect Uganda's contributions. Despite this, he reaffirmed Uganda's resolve to advance peacebuilding efforts through multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), as well as through bilateral partnerships with friendly states.

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The two officials also reviewed the situation in Sudan and ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving a ceasefire and long-term peace. They emphasized the importance of inclusive dialogue among all parties to the conflict and reiterated support for regional-led peace processes as the most viable path toward sustainable resolution.

Additionally, discussions highlighted the need to strengthen domestic and regional judicial systems to ensure accountability for war crimes and improve access to justice for victims.

Mr. Beyani, who was appointed by António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, in August 2025, is based at UN Headquarters in New York. He is currently on a regional mission engaging key stakeholders in peace processes.

He is expected to continue his mission in Juba, South Sudan, where he will meet senior government officials and other stakeholders on matters related to his mandate.