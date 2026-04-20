Uganda: General Busizoori Urges Dialogue to Resolve Acholi-Madi Land Disputes

The Commander of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) 4 Infantry Division, Major General Felix Busizoori, has called on the Acholi and Madi communities to prioritise dialogue over violence in addressing persistent land disputes in the region.

Speaking during a peace dialogue meeting held at Itirikwa Sub-county in Adjumani District, Maj. General Busizoori expressed deep concern over ongoing land wrangles that have resulted in loss of life, displacement of families, and destruction of property. He emphasised that peaceful engagement remains the most effective and sustainable path to resolving such conflicts.

"Fight with the hoe in the garden, not with weapons," he said, encouraging residents to focus on agriculture and livelihood improvement rather than conflict.

Maj. General Busizoori strongly condemned tribalism, describing it as a regressive practice that hampers development and unity. He urged communities to abandon divisions and instead channel their efforts into productive ventures, particularly farming.

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Maj. General Busizoori also cautioned local leaders against inciting violence or exploiting land disputes for personal gain. He warned that some individuals were falsely claiming land ownership and misleading communities, thereby escalating tensions.

He stressed that firm action would be taken against anyone found fuelling conflict or taking advantage of vulnerable civilians.

Calling for unity and mutual respect, Maj. General Busizoori encouraged residents to embrace peaceful coexistence and work collectively toward development.

Maj. General Busizoori further urged local leaders to prioritise key development initiatives, including the establishment of health facilities and schools, as well as improving access to quality agricultural inputs such as high-yield maize and cocoa seeds to enhance productivity and livelihoods.

The meeting brought together a cross-section of leaders and stakeholders, including Adjumani District Woman Member of Parliament Jesca Ababiku, Adjumani East MP James Mamawi, Nathan Bainomugisha of the 501 Brigade, regional police commanders from the West Nile and Aswa regions, as well as local authorities and community representatives.