Uganda: Veteran Journalist Joe Nam Shot Dead in Kampala

19 April 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Unknown assailants have shot dead a veteran journalist in Kampala, police have said.

Joe Nam, 55, a former journalist with the New Vision who served as a features reporter in the late 2000s, was shot dead in the wee hours of Sunday morning in Kawanda, Nabweru Division in Wakiso District.

Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the shooting.

"Preliminary information indicates that an unidentified armed assailant shot and killed him. The suspect, who was masked fled the scene immediately after the incident," Owoyesigyire said.

Police said officers responded to the incident but by the time they arrived, the assailants had fled, adding that investigations into the murder have kicked off.

"A team of officers visited and documented the crime scene. The body of the deceased was conveyed to Mulago City Mortuary for post-mortem examination," he said. Authorities have not yet established the motive of the killing.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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