Malawi: FAM Apologises Over Charity Shield Medal Ceremony Chaos At Bingu Stadium

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has issued a formal apology following the controversy that marred the medal presentation during the NBS Charity Shield final at Bingu National Stadium.

In a press statement released on 19 April 2026, FAM expressed "sincere and unreserved apologies" to the Mayor of Lilongwe, Councillor Peter Banda, the Lilongwe City Council, and the general public over the incident that unfolded during the high-profile match between Mighty Wanderers and Big Bullets.

The association admitted that while the ceremony was conducted in good faith, it fell short of expected standards, leading to discomfort and public concern.

"We deeply regret the concerns that have arisen regarding protocol during the medal presentation," the statement reads. "While the ceremony was conducted in good faith and in celebration of the occasion, we acknowledge that the outcome fell short of the standards expected."

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FAM was quick to clarify that the incident was not linked to the event sponsor, NBS Bank, but rather resulted from a "protocol oversight at the operational level on the ground and coordination." The association took full responsibility for what it described as a lapse in execution.

The governing body also emphasized its respect for public office, stating that it holds the office of the Mayor and other authorities in high regard and remains committed to maintaining dignity and decorum in all official engagements.

In response to the incident, FAM says it has launched internal engagements with relevant stakeholders to review what transpired and to put in place corrective measures to prevent similar occurrences in future events.

The association further stressed the importance of its working relationship with government institutions and stakeholders, pledging to strengthen collaboration while promoting professionalism in football administration.

The incident, which occurred during one of Malawi's most watched domestic fixtures, has sparked wider debate about event management, protocol enforcement, and accountability in football administration.

FAM has since called for patience and continued support from stakeholders as it works to improve the organisation of its competitions and ceremonies.