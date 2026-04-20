Uganda: Kalangala Woman MP Helen Nakimuli Dies After Surgery

Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament Helen Nakimuli has died, her party the National Unity Platform has said.

The party confirmed that Nakimuli died following an unsuccessful surgery, although details surrounding the procedure and circumstances of her death were still limited by press time.

In a statement, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi described her passing as "terrible and shocking news," underscoring the sudden nature of the loss.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Hellen Nakimuli was a devoted leader whose service to her people was marked by courage, humility, and unwavering commitment," Kyagulanyi said.

"Her passing is not only a loss to NUP but to Uganda as a whole."

Details of the cause of death or where she passed on from remain scanty as several efforts to contact her relatives have been futile.

Kyagulanyi extended condolences to Nakimuli's family, friends and constituents in Kalangala, calling for strength and unity as the country comes to terms with the development.

Nakimuli, 41, who was re-elected in the January 15 general electiosn to represent the island district for her second term, was known for her advocacy on issues affecting hard-to-reach communities, particularly in healthcare, education and opportunities for women and youth.

Colleagues within NUP described her as a committed and accessible leader who consistently spoke for marginalized populations.

Her death leaves a gap in both Parliament and within the opposition party, where she was regarded as an active mobiliser and voice for grassroots concerns.

By press time, her family had not released further details regarding the cause of death or funeral arrangements.

This is a breaking news that will be updated