Uganda: Ssenyonyi Says MP Nakimuli Drove Herself to Hospital for Ill-Fated Surgery

The Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, has said Kalangala District Woman MP Helen Nakimuli drove herself to hospital on Saturday morning before undergoing a surgical procedure from which she did not survive.

Ms Nakimuli, who died at Alexandria Medical Centre in Kampala, reportedly went in for a minor surgery but could not leave the table alive.

In a post on his X account, Ssenyonyi, who also speaks for the NUP, said he had spoken to her earlier in the morning regarding parliamentary business.

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"This morning at about 9am, I spoke to Hon Helen Nakimuli (Kalangala Woman MP) regarding a meeting of Opposition MPs that we were planning for tomorrow, and she was coordinating it as Shadow Minister for Information," he wrote.

"At the time, she was literally driving herself to hospital for a surgery which she indicated was not major. Unfortunately, she has not made it out of theatre. She has died during the procedure. Kitalo nyo dala!"

Nakimuli was serving in the 11th Parliament on the National Unity Platform ticket and had been active in opposition leadership structures, including communication and anti-corruption coordination roles within the party.

Born on July 2, 1985, in Lukuba village in Kalangala District, she rose from a background rooted in island community life to become one of the prominent political voices for lake-district representation.

She defeated Aidah Nabayiga in the 2021 elections to enter Parliament, where she consistently advocated for improved service delivery in island districts, especially in health, transport, and social protection.

Beyond politics, Nakimuli was also known for her involvement in sports, particularly volleyball, where she had played since 1998 and later captained teams in regional parliamentary games.

She also engaged in community work, supporting widows in legal disputes, assisting vulnerable families, and advocating for inclusion of island districts in government empowerment programmes.

Nakimuli was previously recognised by the Orthodox Church for her service to faith-based and humanitarian causes.

Further official details on the cause of death and funeral arrangements are expected to be released by family and Parliament.