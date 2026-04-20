Uganda: Speaker Among, Deputy Speaker Tayebwa Lead Parliament in Mourning MP Nakimuli

Anita Annet Among and Thomas Tayebwa have led Parliament in paying tribute to the late Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament Helen Nakimuli, who died on Saturday afternoon following an unsuccessful surgical procedure at a private medical facility in Kampala.

Nakimuli, aged 40, passed away at Alexandros Medical Centre, prompting shock across Parliament and the political establishment.

In her statement, Speaker Among described Nakimuli's death as a painful loss to the House.

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"Honourable colleagues, it is with great sorrow that I announce the passing of our esteemed colleague, the Woman Member of Parliament for Kalangala and Shadow Minister for Information, Hon. Helen Nakimuli," she said.

"Words are insufficient to convey the shock we are experiencing at this moment, and we pray that the Lord Almighty sustains her family, friends, and all of us during this challenging time."

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa said Parliament had been deeply affected by the loss of a serving colleague.

"Nothing hits the August House harder than losing a colleague. We shall greatly miss you my dear sister Helen Nakimuli, WMP Kalangala," he said.

"My condolences to your family, the Rt. Hon. Speaker Anita Among, the Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, colleagues in Parliament, the people of Kalangala District, National Unity Platform and the country at large."

Nakimuli last appeared in Parliament during the April 15, 2026 plenary sitting, where she questioned government's report on Hoima City Stadium.

She was elected in 2021 to represent Kalangala District in the 11th Parliament on the National Unity Platform ticket, defeating Aidah Nabayiga.

Beyond politics, Nakimuli built a profile as a sportswoman and community advocate, particularly in volleyball, where she played since 1998 and captained teams in regional parliamentary games.

She also engaged in community support programmes targeting widows, elderly residents, and vulnerable families in island districts, while advocating for improved government funding for hard-to-reach areas.

Nakimuli's death has left a vacancy in Parliament and triggered tributes from across the political divide, with colleagues describing her as a vocal, energetic and committed representative of island communities.

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Parliament said funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.