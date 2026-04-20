Somalia: Somali Deputy Speaker Addresses Global Parliamentary Summit in Istanbul

Istanbul — Abdullahi Omar Abshirow, Second Deputy Speaker of the Lower House of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, delivered a wide-ranging address on Sunday at a global parliamentary conference held in Istanbul, Turkey.

In his remarks, Abshirow focused on the conference agenda, which centered on fostering hope, ensuring security and safeguarding justice for future generations. He said Somalia remains fully committed to strengthening peace, advancing state-building and protecting citizens' rights.

The deputy speaker emphasized the key role played by Somalia's federal parliament in building state institutions, promoting social cohesion and ensuring a sustainable future for coming generations. He added that legislative efforts are essential to consolidating governance and supporting long-term stability.

Abshirow also highlighted the importance of international cooperation and parliamentary collaboration, saying such engagement could significantly contribute to global peace and stability, particularly in countries recovering from prolonged challenges such as Somalia.

He concluded by calling for stronger partnerships among parliaments worldwide to support peace-building initiatives and development efforts, stressing that collective action remains vital for achieving shared prosperity.