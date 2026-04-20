Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed Renews Call for Sea Access

Addis Ababa — Abiy Ahmed has reiterated his country's determination to secure direct sea access, as Ethiopia keeps a close eye on the port of Assab in neighboring Eritrea, located near Ethiopia's border.

In a wide-ranging interview with state television, Abiy said the Horn of Africa would not achieve lasting peace and stability if Ethiopia remained landlocked. He described the lack of a seaport as the country's biggest obstacle to economic development and global competitiveness.

"The main factor preventing Ethiopia from becoming self-sufficient and competing in the global economy is the absence of ports," the prime minister said.

Abiy stressed that Ethiopia, one of Africa's most populous nations, could not continue to remain cut off from maritime routes, calling the issue central to the country's economic destiny and national interests.

While noting that his government is pursuing measures to reduce reliance on foreign ports -- including expanding railways, modern highways and logistics hubs -- he maintained that a lasting solution would require Ethiopia to obtain direct access to the sea under its own management.

The prime minister concluded by calling for dialogue and mutual understanding among regional countries to resolve the issue, saying cooperative arrangements could unlock shared prosperity across the Horn of Africa.