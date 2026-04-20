Somalia: Arab, Islamic Countries Condemn Israel for Appointing Diplomatic Representative to 'Somaliland'

Riyadh — The foreign ministers of several Arab and Islamic countries slammed Israel on Saturday for announcing the appointment of a diplomatic representative to the so-called "Somaliland" in "flagrant violation of the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia."

The ministers reiterated their "unequivocal rejection of all unilateral measures that undermine the unity of states or infringe upon their sovereignty."

They underscored "their firm and unwavering support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, as well as for its legitimate state institutions, being the sole representative of the will of the Somali people."

The ministers stressed that such actions are "a blatant violation of the principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and set a dangerous precedent that risks undermining stability in the Horn of Africa," which will have a negative impact on regional peace and security.

The statement was issued by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Egypt, Kuwait, Palestine, Libya, Sudan, Algeria, Pakistan, Türkiye, Indonesia and Bangladesh.