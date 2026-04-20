Sudan Advances Efforts to Restore Cooperation With the World Bank

Washington, April 18, 2026 (SUNA) - In a push to advance debt relief and reconstruction, State Minister for Finance and head of Sudan's delegation to the Spring Meetings, Mohamed Noor Abdel-Daem, and Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), Amina Mirghani, held a "constructive" meeting on Saturday with the UK Executive Director at the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Sudanese delegation presented the "Government of Hope" economic reform vision and progress made despite war-related challenges, reaffirming full commitment to completing debt relief requirements and implementing structural reforms to support financial stability and growth.

The delegation stressed that restoring full partnership with the World Bank is a priority to finance reconstruction and development, calling for faster progress on external debt treatment to unlock concessional funding.

The UK Executive Director welcomed Sudan's efforts, expressing support for restoring ties with international financial institutions and readiness to provide technical assistance, while emphasizing the importance of continued data provision to advance debt processing.

The meeting reflects Sudan's renewed engagement with international partners and their support for economic recovery and reconstruction.