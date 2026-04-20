Sudanese Armed Forces Continue Field Operations in North Kordofan Axis

Khartoum, April 18, 2026 (SUNA) - The Sudanese Armed Forces said in a statement on Saturday that, together with supporting forces, they are continuing their field operations steadily, carrying out wide-scale clearing operations in the North Kordofan axis, covering Kazgail, Shawaya, Al-Hamadi, and Al-Dibeibat.

The statement said the operations inflicted heavy losses in personnel and equipment on the "terrorist militia," including the destruction of combat vehicles, leading to collapse, disarray, and retreat of its elements under military pressure.

The Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to continue operations until the country is fully cleared of the "Al-Dagalo militia and its affiliates." It also prayed for the fallen, wishing them mercy and Paradise, and for the recovery of the wounded and return of prisoners and missing persons.