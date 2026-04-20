Sudan: 46 Companies Qualified to Bid for Irrigation Canal Maintenance At Gezira Scheme

Madani, April 18, 2026 (SUNA) - The Gezira Scheme administration has completed the evaluation of bids to prequalify companies for irrigation canal maintenance, including the removal of silt and weeds for the 2026-2027 agricultural season.

Irrigation Director Engineer Mohamed Osman Al-Awad announced that 46 companies have been qualified to compete for tenders to rehabilitate the scheme's irrigation system for the upcoming season, through a committee comprising the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, the legal adviser, and the Irrigation Department.

Governor of the Gezira Scheme Engineer Ibrahim Mustafa said the process marks a real start to summer operations for the new agricultural season, highlighting continued support from the country's leadership for the scheme as part of efforts to boost production, ensure food security, and support the national economy.

He reaffirmed his administration's determination to overcome irrigation challenges in the coming season under the slogan "Zero Thirst," through coordinated efforts among all relevant parties. He also outlined measures to provide improved seeds, contract companies to supply fuel, and protect and recover the scheme's assets.