South Africa: Madlanga Implicated Ekurhuleni Police Boss Arrest Sparks Corruption Outcry

Civic groups say the arrest of EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi is long overdue after serious allegations linking him to crime and corruption.

The Democratic Alliance says the arrest follows years of pressure to act against wrongdoing inside Ekurhuleni's law enforcement structures.

The arrest of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has drawn strong reactions from civic groups and political parties.

Many say the move is an important step in dealing with corruption inside the metro's law enforcement.

Mkhwanazi was arrested by a South African Police Service task team linked to the Madlanga Commission. The arrest follows claims made by witnesses, including senior police officials, about crime inside the justice system.

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The Activists and Citizens Forum welcomed the arrest but said it should have happened much earlier.

"The arrest of Julius Mkhwanazi is long overdue. He was supposed to be arrested a long time ago. Nonetheless, we welcome this arrest," said Dennis Bloem.

Bloem said evidence presented at the commission painted a worrying picture.

"We have said that the serious allegations from various witnesses before the Madlanga Commission have painted a very disturbing and dangerous picture of the Deputy Chief of EMPD, Julius Mkhwanazi, as a criminal in police uniform," he said.

He said the claims include links to criminal groups and violent crimes.

"What we have heard so far about EMPD Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi is very scary. There are serious allegations of various crimes, including being on the payroll of dangerous criminal syndicates, and allegations relating to murder," he said.

The forum called for more arrests of officials named at the commission.

"The people of this country are tired of corruption and want to see action. We want to see all these corrupt elements in orange uniforms," Bloem said.

The Democratic Alliance in Ekurhuleni also welcomed the arrest.

Mayoral candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane said the party had pushed for action for years.

"The Democratic Alliance in the City of Ekurhuleni welcomes the arrest of suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief of Police, Julius Mkhwanazi," said Bloem.

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He said the case links back to earlier controversies, including the blue light scandal in 2023.

"Given the allegations against Mkhwanazi, including corruption, kidnapping and murder, this action is long overdue," he added.

Mkhwanazi is expected to appear in court soon. Authorities have not yet shared full details of the charges, but investigations linked to the Madlanga Commission are continuing.