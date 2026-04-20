Somalia: Bangladesh Condemns Appointment of Israeli Envoy to Somaliland

19 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Dhaka — 12 Muslim countries including Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia have strongly condemned Israel's move to appoint an ambassador to Somaliland, which seeks to secede from Somalia.

This position was expressed in a joint statement issued by the countries on Saturday.

The statement said that the appointment of an Israeli ambassador to Somaliland is a clear violation of Somalia's sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity. At the same time, it is also stated that it is against the fundamental principles of international law, the UN Charter, and the Constitution of the African Union.

In the joint statement, the countries said that they reject unilateral actions that undermine the unity of any state or interfere with its sovereignty.

It further warned that such actions could set a dangerous precedent, which could weaken the stability of the Horn of Africa region.

Other countries that condemned the attack included Egypt, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Algeria, Palestine, Türkiye, Indonesia and Kuwait.

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