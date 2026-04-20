South Africa: Mop-Up Operations Begin After Cape Storms - South African News Briefs - April 20, 2026

Mop-Up Operations Begin Following Weekend Deluge

Mop-up operations are underway across several informal settlements that were flooded by this weekend's heavy rain, reports EWN. Two cold fronts triggered widespread flooding. The NGO Gift of the Givers provided disaster response teams to those affected. Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said disaster relief teams have been inundated with calls for assistance from informal settlements across the Cape Metro and Drakenstein area. Sablay said relief efforts are underway in Nyanga, Philippi, Lwandle and other informal settlements.

Alleged Gang Leader Arrested in Ravensmead Weapon Bust

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Police in Ravensmead have arrested a suspected gang leader, reports EWN. Officials also seized five illegal firearms and more than 160 rounds of ammunition in the bust. The 33-year-old was tracked to a property where he allegedly revealed a hidden cache of weapons. Police said they acted on intelligence, tracking the suspect to an address, where he allegedly led officers to a cache of weapons hidden near a block of flats. The suspect is expected to appear in the Parow Magistrates' Court as investigations continue.

West Coast Activists Celebrate Return of 300 Small-Scale Fishing Permits

Fishing activists on the West Coast have welcomed the restoration of nearly 300 small-scale fishing vessel permits in the traditional linefish sector, reports EWN. Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment Willie Aucamp, along with Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis and other party officials, joined small-scale fisheries in St Helena Bay to celebrate the restoration. Leaders say the move is an important step towards protecting their livelihoods and developing opportunities for fishing communities in South Africa."

More South African news