Rwanda: Rising Truck Volumes At Rusumo Pile Pressure On Infrastructure

More than 600 trucks now cross Rusumo border every day, twice the number recorded just three years ago, something that has rapidly transformed the gateway into one of Rwanda's busiest trade corridors and exposing mounting pressure on infrastructure.

As traffic surges, authorities warn that existing facilities are struggling to cope, creating an urgent opening for private investors to step in with logistics, storage, and parking solutions in a market that is expanding by the day.

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Kirehe District Mayor Bruno Rangira said daily truck crossings at Rusumo, Rwanda's busiest gateway to Tanzania have risen to between 600 and 700, up from about 300 three years ago. If the trend continues, traffic could reach 1,000 trucks per day within the next three years.

"We are sitting on a strategic corridor linking Rwanda to the port of Dar es Salaam," Rangira said. "The private sector should step in now--there is demand for parking, storage, and logistics services, and it will only increase."

He noted that the surge is already straining existing facilities, with limited parking and most cargo still transported to Kigali for offloading instead of being handled near the border. This, he said, presents a clear opportunity for investors to develop warehouses, truck parks, and integrated logistics hubs in Kirehe.

The Private Sector Federation (PSF) in Eastern Province echoed the call. Its First Vice President, Francis Gakuba, said recent field visits confirmed both the scale of traffic and the urgency to expand capacity.

"When you have around 700 trucks entering daily and parking is insufficient, expansion is no longer optional--it is necessary," he said, adding that PSF is ready to collaborate with investors.

He added that efforts to establish warehouses are already underway, particularly in Kayonza, which is expected to serve as a logistics hub for goods bound for Kigali.

"As a federation, we are discussing ways to address the matter," Gakuba said.

The growth at Rusumo reflects broader trade dynamics between Rwanda and Tanzania. Rwanda relies heavily on the port of Dar es Salaam for imports, particularly fuel, with an estimated 60 million litres entering the country each month.

Dar es Salaam's advantage lies not only in proximity but also in trade flexibility. Suppliers there often extend credit to Rwandan importers, unlike in Kenya, where upfront payments are more common making the Tanzanian route more accessible.

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In the fourth quarter of 2023, Rwanda imported goods worth $228.26 million from Tanzania, second only to China at $328.17 million.

Officials say the next step is to transform Rusumo from a transit point into a fully fledged logistics hub. The pace of investment, they warn, will determine who benefits most from the corridor's rapid growth.

"The trucks have outpaced the capacity of the border. We now spend longer hours at customs due to queues. Clearing officers are trying, but the delays still affect our delivery schedules," said Ahmed Said, a truck driver from Tanzania.

The corridor also offers a time advantage. Compared to the route via the port of Mombasa, which takes about 180 hours, the Dar es Salaam route cuts transit time nearly in half to around 90 hours.