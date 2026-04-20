Zimbabwe and Zambia to Ban Trains, Heavy Trucks From Passing Through Iconic Victoria Falls Bridge

ZAMBIA and Zimbabwe have agreed to ban trains and heavy goods vehicles from using the iconic Victoria Falls Bridge, in a major policy shift aimed at preserving the century-old structure.

President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia announced the decision during the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) Conference in Livingstone, Zambia, saying the two neighbouring countries will construct a new road and rail bridge across the Zambezi River to handle heavy traffic.

The iconic bridge, built in 1905, currently carries both road and rail traffic between Zimbabwe and Zambia and is a key link for regional trade and tourism.

Hichilema said the move will see trains and heavy trucks permanently diverted from the bridge once the new infrastructure is completed.

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"This bridge you see here, this road and rail bridge over the falls here, we have taken a decision that we don't want heavy traffic anymore here," said Hichilema.

"We don't want trains or 30-tonne truckers going through this bridge, it's not a new bridge, it's over 100 years.

"So we want to build another road and rail bridge a few kilometres downstream... and divert traffic as you enter Livingstone before," Hichilema.

The planned development is expected to ease pressure on the ageing structure while improving efficiency for cross-border transport and trade.

The new bridge will accommodate both railway lines and modern highway traffic, effectively separating heavy commercial transit from the historic crossing, which is also a major tourist attraction near the Victoria Falls.