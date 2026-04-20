Uganda: Leaders Mourn Kalangala MP Hellen Nakimuli

Kalangala, Uganda — Several leaders have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their pain and grief following the death of Hellen Nakimuli, the Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament. Nakimuli was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon at Alexandria Medical Center following an unsuccessful surgical procedure.

The legislator, who belonged to the opposition, National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders, also served as the Shadow Minister for Information. The news of her demise sent ripples through the political landscape, particularly as Nakimuli was preparing for her swearing-in ceremony for the 12th Parliament, scheduled for May 14, 2026. The Leader of Opposition (LOP), Joel Ssenyonyi, noted that Nakimuli was working up until her final moments.

"This morning (Sunday) at about 9:00 am, I spoke to Hon. Hellen Nakimuli regarding a meeting of Opposition MPs... At the time, she was literally driving herself to the hospital for a surgery, which she indicated was not major," Ssenyonyi stated. "Unfortunately, she has not made it out of the theatre." The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, expressed the collective grief of the house, describing Nakimuli as an "esteemed colleague" whose passing has left Parliament in a state of "insufficient words and shock."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nakimuli was not just a politician; she was a champion for the Ssese Islands and a versatile leader. Her journey to the 11th and 12th Parliaments was defined by a steady rise through local service and a passion for her community. Before joining national politics in 2021, Nakimuli served as a Community Development Officer (CDO) in the sub-counties of Bukebe, Bufumira, and Mazinga.

Mathias Mpuuga, the former leader of opposition, noted that it was during this time that her "zeal and determination to better the lives of the people of the Ssese Islands" became evident, prompting senior leaders to encourage her move to Parliament. Nakimuli was known for her fearless advocacy. In her initial cabinet role as Shadow Minister for Fisheries, she became a vocal critic of the mistreatment of fishing communities and a relentless advocate for lake safety.

Beyond the floor of Parliament, Nakimuli was a force in the sports arena. Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua highlighted her "remarkable talent and passion" for netball, basketball, and volleyball, noting that her athletic spirit left a positive mark on many lives. Even in her final days, Nakimuli remained a sharp critic of government inefficiency. On April 15, 2026, during her last submission in Parliament, she grilled the Minister regarding the construction of the Hoima City Stadium ahead of the CAF inspection.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Why didn't you get professionals to work on this stage and to approve?" she challenged, questioning the government's readiness for the August deadline. "Where did you get the plan you used for Hoima City Stadium?" The National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya, described the loss at Alexandria Medical Center as a "tragedy," while Mathias Mpuunga reflected on her character.

She was peaceful and never acrimonious or vengeful... Young, energetic, and hardworking." Nakimuli, a devout member of the Orthodox Faith and daughter of Rev. Fr. Christopher Walusimbi, leaves behind a legacy of dedicated public service and a void in the representation of the Kalangala people.

Her body has been conveyed to Mulago hospital mortuary for postmortem. Nakimuli was 40 years.