Mauritius Cannot Sleepwalk Back Onto the FATF Grey List

Mauritius is not on the FATF grey list today. But the country's recent actions show that it knows the danger has not passed.

The very introduction of the new anti-money laundering bill before the National Assembly is itself an acknowledgment that Mauritius remains exposed to renewed scrutiny. Governments do not move to reinforce their anti-money laundering, counterterrorist financing and proliferation financing framework unless they understand that weaknesses remain and that those weaknesses could, if left unaddressed, place the country back in difficulty. The bill now before the Assembly is expressly aimed at strengthening the country's framework across multiple laws.

That is why this moment should not be treated as routine legislative housekeeping. It should be understood for what it really is: an implicit warning that Mauritius cannot afford complacency.

The question is no longer whether Mauritius has improved since its removal from the grey list in 2021. It has. The real question is whether it has improved enough, and fast enough, to convince international standardsetters that its system is not only compliant on paper, but effective in practice. FATF's own methodology is clear: countries are judged not merely on laws and institutions, but on whether money laundering is properly investigated, prosecuted and sanctioned in a way that is effective, proportionate and dissuasive.

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That question deserves a blunt answer.

Not yet.

Mauritius has undeniably made progress since its last grey-list episode. Laws were amended. Institutions were mobilised. Coordination improved. The country worked hard to restore credibility. But it is no longer enough to point to reforms and ask the world for applause. The international standard has moved. What matters now is results.

And this is where Mauritius should be worried.

The country's own official documents provide reason for concern. The 2025 National Risk Assessment materials identify Mauritius as facing a medium-high money laundering risk. The government's own national AML/CFT strategy for 2026-2029 also openly states that Mauritius must strengthen its legal and regulatory framework, improve risk-based supervision, enhance detection, investigation and prosecution, improve transparency of legal persons and legal arrangements, and develop a stronger AML/CFT data system. Those are not the priorities of a country that believes the danger has passed. They are the priorities of a country that knows important gaps remain.

The most troubling message is not simply that risk exists. All international financial centres face risk. The troubling message is that the system still appears to struggle where it matters most: in turning risk detection into enforcement outcomes.

Cases are identified. Reports are filed. Threats are mapped. Intelligence is generated.

And yet the central question remains: where are the prosecutions, the convictions, the confiscations, the visible consequences?

A country does not build financial integrity by knowing crime exists. It builds integrity by proving that crime is pursued and punished. That is the dividing line between compliance and credibility.

This is where Mauritius remains exposed. The danger is not that there are no rules. The danger is that rules can begin to look performative when enforcement does not follow with enough force, consistency and visibility. If suspicious transactions are reported but serious money laundering cases do not move decisively through the justice system, then the whole structure begins to look weaker than its architects claim.

And FATF is not impressed by appearances. A sophisticated AML/CFT framework that does not consistently deliver results will, sooner or later, be judged for what it is: incomplete.

That reality is even harsher for Mauritius because of its position as an international financial centre. The country's openness to cross-border investment, its role in structuring international business and its importance as a gateway into African markets all bring legitimate economic value. But those same features also increase exposure to money laundering risks, beneficial ownership opacity, misuse of legal entities and complex cross-border abuse. Mauritius therefore lives under a higher level of scrutiny than ordinary jurisdictions. It cannot afford average performance. It needs above-average vigilance, transparency and institutional credibility.

This leads to the issue that too often remains politely avoided in public debate: governance.

No anti-money laundering system can be stronger than the independence of the institutions expected to enforce it. No amount of legal drafting can compensate for regulatory hesitation, selective prosecution, or the perception that some cases are too delicate, too connected or too inconvenient to pursue with full force.

Institutional independence is not a secondary virtue. It is the backbone of AML/CFT credibility. If regulators, investigators, prosecutors and intelligence bodies are not able - and not seen to be able - to act without fear, favour, pressure or interference, then confidence in the whole system begins to erode. FATF standards explicitly stress operational independence and autonomy for key authorities. Once that confidence erodes internationally, the costs are not theoretical. They are measured in higher transaction costs, greater due diligence burdens, weaker investor confidence and renewed reputational damage.

That is why the debate around the new anti-money laundering bill must be approached with seriousness, but without triumphalism. Yes, the bill matters. Yes, it seeks to reinforce the country's framework. Yes, it is necessary. But Mauritius must stop behaving as though passing another bill is, in itself, an answer.

It is not.

The country's problem is no longer merely one of legislative alignment. It is one of sustained effectiveness. That means showing, with evidence rather than assurances, that the system works in the real world. It means more successful money laundering prosecutions in serious cases. It means more confiscation of criminal assets. It means stronger action against abuse of companies, trusts and nominee structures. It means credible supervision not only of banks, but also of higher-risk gatekeepers and non-financial sectors. It means accurate, verified and accessible beneficial ownership information. And it means institutions that are operationally independent enough to act firmly when cases become politically awkward or commercially sensitive.

Anything less is a gamble with the country's credibility.

Mauritius must also stop treating its National Risk Assessment as a technical document to be filed away after publication. It should be treated as what it really is: a national warning.

A warning that enforcement gaps still exist.

A warning that detection without prosecution is not enough.

A warning that governance and institutional independence are not abstract ideals, but practical necessities.

A warning that the country's next international evaluation will not be interested in selfcongratulatory narratives.

It will be interested in outcomes. This is why the government should now do four things immediately.

First, it should publish regular public enforcement scorecards. The country needs hard data: investigations opened, prosecutions filed, convictions obtained, assets frozen, assets confiscated, breaches sanctioned, and the time taken for cases to move through the system. Credibility cannot rest on speeches alone.

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Second, it should direct national effort toward major proceeds-generating crimes: corruption, tax crime, drug trafficking, trade-based laundering and the abuse of legal structures. If the system is seen to be strong only against minor infractions, it will not be taken seriously.

Third, it should ensure that beneficial ownership transparency becomes real in practice and not merely declaratory on paper. The true controllers behind structures must be identifiable quickly and reliably.

Fourth, it should reinforce the operational independence of institutions in ways the public and international partners can see. Independence must not be a slogan. It must be demonstrable.

Mauritius today stands at a familiar crossroads. One path is the easy one: celebrate past reforms, pass new laws, hold meetings, issue statements and assume that the danger has passed.

The other path is harder: accept that the country remains exposed, confront the weaknesses identified in its own reports and reform agenda, and act with the seriousness required of a jurisdiction that wants lasting international credibility. Only one of those paths keeps Mauritius safe. The lesson should be obvious by now. Mauritius does not risk a return to the grey list because it lacks intelligence, laws or institutional structures. It risks a return because laws without visible enforcement, and institutions without unquestioned independence, eventually cease to inspire trust.

And when trust is lost a second time, it is far harder to regain.

Mauritius got off the grey list once because it acted under pressure. The real test now is whether it can act before pressure returns.

Because if it cannot, the next verdict on this country's financial credibility will not be written in Port-Louis.

It will be written elsewhere.

And by then, no one will be able to say we were not warned.