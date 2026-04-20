Rwanda: Prosper Nkomezi Unveils First Stops for Us Tour

20 April 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Tonny Mwiseneza

Gospel music artist Prosper Nkomezi has announced plans for a five-city tour in the United States, marking a major step in expanding his global reach.

Dubbed the "Prosper Nkomezi Live Tour in USA," the concert series will be his first large-scale set of performances on American soil.

The announcement comes shortly after the singer tied the knot with his US-based wife, Retina Nkurunziza Mfurakazi, in late March. Addressing speculation about a possible relocation, Nkomezi clarified that his stay in the US is strictly work-related.

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"I am here because of the tour preparations. That is the main focus right now. I have not relocated to the United States," he told The New Times.

The tour will kick off in Iowa on May 31 before heading to Dallas, with additional stops planned in Arizona, Maine and Seattle. However, Nkomezi hinted that more dates and cities could be added due to growing demand.

"We had to wait before announcing all the states and official dates. After people saw that I'm going on tour, we received many requests asking us to add more stops. So it won't be just five cities--we are planning to announce more," he said.

While he is also working on a new album, the artist emphasized that his immediate priority is delivering a successful tour.

"I'm working on my album as well, but for now, the focus is on the tour," he added.

The upcoming US shows follow a series of international performances in countries such as Israel and Uganda. Widely regarded as one of Rwanda's leading gospel artists, Nkomezi is known for popular songs including Sinzahwema, Humura, and Nzakingura, which have resonated strongly with audiences over the years.

Read the original article on New Times.

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