Rwanda Beat Vanuatu to Earn First Win At ICC Women's Challenge Trophy

Rwanda bounced back from their opening loss to Italy with a convincing 41-run victory over Vanuatu on Sunday at Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval.

Unlike their rain-soaked opener, which was decided using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, conditions were clear this time, allowing the hosts to make the most of home advantage and secure their first win of the tournament.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Rwanda posted 109 runs in their 20 overs. Vanuatu struggled in response and were bowled out for just 68, falling well short of the target.

Captain Marie Diane Bimenyimana delivered an impressive all-round performance, scoring 28 runs and claiming 3 wickets for 18 runs in her four overs to earn Player of the Match honours.

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Nepal vs Italy

Nepal also secured their first win of the ICC Women's Challenge Trophy, defeating Italy by 50 runs at the same venue.

The team responded strongly after their opening loss to the United States, producing a dominant display against an Italian side that struggled with the bat.

After electing to bat, Nepal posted 112/8 in their 20 overs, with Puja Mahato leading the charge with an unbeaten 48 off 45 balls, including two fours and a six. Samjhana Khadka added 16 runs.

Italy's chase got off to a poor start and never recovered, as Nepal's disciplined bowling kept them under constant pressure. Alexia Kontopirakis, who starred in Italy's opening match against Rwanda, was dismissed for just six runs. Italy eventually finished on 62/9 in 18.4 overs, handing Nepal a comfortable victory.

The teams will rest on Monday before returning to action on Tuesday, April 21.

Fixtures: Tuesday, April 21

9:00AM: Rwanda Vs USA (Gahanga Main Oval)

1:00PM: Vanuatu Vs Italy (Gahanga Main Oval)