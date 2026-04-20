Rwanda: A Growing Service Economy Held Back By Silence and Weak Accountability

opinion

Rwanda's services sector accounting for 52% of GDP in Q4 2025 looks, at first glance, like progress. On paper, it signals a transition; less dependence on agriculture and industry, more weight carried by finance, tourism, logistics, and digital services. The kind of shift economies are told to chase.

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But strip away the optics and the number becomes less of a milestone and more of a question: did we optimize, or did we simply expand faster than we improved?

Because services don't scale the way factories do. They expose you. Every inefficiency, every delay, every indifferent interaction gets multiplied across the economy. A hotel check-in, a bank queue, a delayed permit, a mishandled complaint, this is where GDP becomes lived experience. And right now, that experience is uneven.

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A 52% share can mean dominance. Or it can mean dependency.

If the system behind that share is tight-disciplined standards, measurable outcomes, real accountability, then services become a competitive advantage. But if the system is loose, fragmented, and overly polite about failure, then what you have is a bloated sector running on tolerance rather than performance.

The uncomfortable truth is this: growth in services is easier to achieve than excellence in services.

You can expand telecom access, increase financial inclusion, build conference centers, attract tourists. Those are inputs. They move the number. But optimization lives elsewhere, in execution. In whether a customer complaint is resolved in hours or weeks. In whether frontline staff are trained to deliver, not just occupy space. In whether institutions inspect rigorously or simply comply on paper.

That gap between expansion and execution is where plateaus are born.

Sustaining and growing beyond 52% demands something Rwanda doesn't always like to admit it needs: a full-system correction. Not a campaign. Not a slogan. A system.

Start with policy design. Too often, policies define ambition without hardwiring enforcement. Targets exist, but consequences don't. Standards are published, but monitoring is inconsistent. If services are the backbone of the economy, then policy cannot afford to be advisory; it must be operational, measurable, and unforgiving on non-performance.

Then comes training. Not the ceremonial kind. Structured, continuous, and tied to outcomes. Service delivery is a skill, not a personality trait. It requires consistency under pressure, clarity in communication, and ownership of problems. Without that, "customer service" becomes a script-recited, not delivered.

Inspections matter just as much. And not the predictable, scheduled kind that organizations prepare for. Real inspections disrupt comfort. They test the system as it functions, not as it is presented. If inspections don't create pressure, they're theatre.

Incentives need recalibration. Right now, too many systems reward presence over performance. Show up, tick the box, move on. That logic kills service quality. Incentives must be tied directly to outcomes, speed, accuracy, and user satisfaction. And just as importantly, poor performance must cost something. Without consequence, standards decay quietly.

But perhaps the most underestimated lever is the user.

There is still a cultural hesitation to complain--to call out poor service, to demand better. Silence is misread as satisfaction. It isn't. It's disengagement. And disengagement is lethal to a service economy. If users don't speak, systems don't improve. Breaking that silence requires both awareness and trust: people must believe that speaking up leads to action, not retaliation or indifference.

Which brings us to response time.

In a service-driven economy, time is not a detail, it is the product. Delayed feedback, unresolved complaints, slow processes; these are not minor inefficiencies. They are structural weaknesses. Strict turnaround times shouldn't be aspirational; they should be enforced, tracked, and visible.

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And finally, public awareness, not as a one-off campaign but as a sustained effort. People need to know what good service looks like, what standards exist, and what they are entitled to expect. Without that clarity, mediocrity hides in plain sight.

The risk is simple.

If Rwanda treats the 52% as an achievement, it will plateau. The number will hold, maybe inch upward, but the underlying system will stagnate. Growth will become cosmetic visible in statistics, invisible in experience.

But if the 52% is treated as pressure as proof that services now carry the economy, then it forces a shift. From expansion to precision. From tolerance to discipline. From narrative to execution.

Because at this level, the question is no longer whether services can grow. It's whether they can perform. And if they can't, then 52% isn't a milestone. It's a ceiling.

The writer is a public policy and socio-economic governance enthusiast based in Kigali.