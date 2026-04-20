Uganda Airlines Restores Long-Haul Capacity As Airbus A330-800neo Returns to Service

Uganda Airlines has announced the return to service of one of its long-haul aircraft, offering relief after weeks of disruption that had affected its international schedule.

The airline confirmed that its Airbus A330-800neo, registration 5X-NIL, resumed operations on April 17, 2026 with a flight to Dubai.

The aircraft had been out of service since February 19, 2026 after a borescope inspection detected cracks in engine turbine blades, forcing its withdrawal from operations.

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The development follows a period of operational strain triggered by technical setbacks that had grounded the carrier's wide-body fleet.

The disruptions began in February when one of the Airbus aircraft was withdrawn from service for unscheduled maintenance, leaving the airline with limited capacity to operate its long-haul routes.

The situation worsened shortly after when a second Airbus developed a technical fault, forcing the cancellation of a scheduled London flight and deepening the operational gap.

With both aircraft temporarily unavailable, Uganda Airlines faced mounting pressure to maintain its international network, prompting a series of adjustments including cancellations, delays, and reliance on partner airlines to accommodate stranded passengers.

In a statement shared on Monday, the airline confirmed the latest development.

"We are pleased to announce the return to service of 5X-NIL, our Airbus A330-800neo. The aircraft successfully operated its first flight to Dubai on April 17, 2026, marking an important milestone in strengthening capacity across our international network," the airline said.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to our customers, partners, and stakeholders for their continued patience and support as we remain committed to delivering safe, reliable, and efficient operations."

The earlier disruptions had forced the airline to adopt contingency measures, including rebooking affected travellers and consolidating some flights.

Passengers had also been offered flexibility to adjust their travel plans without penalties as the airline worked to stabilise its schedule.

At the height of the crisis, management acknowledged the inconvenience caused, assuring travellers that safety remained the top priority while efforts were underway to restore normal operations. Technical teams were deployed to address the faults.

The operational challenges came amid recent leadership changes at the national carrier, with President Museveni appointing Ethiopian Girma Wake as advisor and acting chief executive officer following the exit of Jenifer Bamuturaki.

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Uganda Airlines has in recent months expanded its international footprint to include destinations such as London, Mumbai and Dubai, in addition to regional routes across Africa.

However, the expansion has drawn scrutiny from aviation observers who argue that fleet capacity has struggled to keep pace with the airline's growing network.

The return of 5X-NIL is expected to ease pressure on long-haul operations as efforts continue to bring the remaining aircraft back into service.