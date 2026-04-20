Africa: USM Alger Reach Totaleneriges CAF Confederation Cup Final After Dramatic Draw With Olympique Safi

USM Alger booked their place in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup final after a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to Olympique Safi, progressing on away goals following an interesting semi-final tie on Sunday night.

The Algerian side will now face Egypt's Zamalek in the final, after edging past their Moroccan opponents thanks to Ahmed Khaldi's crucial first-half penalty, which ultimately proved decisive across the two legs after the first encounter ended goalless in Algiers.

was delayed by more than an hour due to crowd disturbances, setting the tone for a chaotic evening before the football itself took centre stage. When play eventually got underway, both sides produced an intense contest that reflected the high stakes of a place in the final.

In the second leg match played in Safi, USM Alger struck at a pivotal moment just before half-time. Deep into stoppage time of the first half, Khaldi stepped up confidently to convert from the penalty spot, sending the visiting side ahead and putting them in control of the tie.

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The goal also underlined USM Alger's efficiency from set-pieces, with the Algerian club among the most prolific penalty scorers in the competition over the past two seasons.

The match itself was played at a relentless tempo, particularly in the opening half where both teams combined for 17 shots -- one of the highest tallies in a first half in this season's competition.

Olympique Safi dominated large spells and created more opportunities, but struggled to turn their attacking intent into goals.

Despite trailing, the Moroccan side continued to press after the break and were eventually rewarded in the 75th minute.

Substitute Moussa Koné rose highest inside the penalty area to head home a well-delivered cross, levelling the match and reigniting hopes of a comeback.

Koné's goal further cemented his reputation as one of the competition's most impactful substitutes, with the Senegalese forward now the leading scorer off the bench this season.

However, Safi were unable to find the second goal they desperately needed. Despite registering a high number of attempts across the tie -- 41 shots in total -- they managed just a single goal against a disciplined USM Alger defence.

The Algerian side remained compact and organised in the closing stages, absorbing pressure and seeing out the result to secure their place in the final.

For USM Alger, the result marks a significant milestone. They have now reached the Confederation Cup final for the second time in their history, becoming the first Algerian club to achieve this feat twice, having previously lifted the trophy in the 2022-23 season.

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Olympique Safi, meanwhile, exit the competition unbeaten in their last five matches but ultimately undone by their inability to convert chances. Their run of five consecutive draws is a record in a single edition of the tournament -- a statistic that reflects both their resilience and missed opportunities.

Attention now turns to a highly anticipated final against Zamalek, who progressed after overcoming CR Belouizdad.

The two-legged final will see the first match played in Algeria on next month, with the decisive return leg scheduled for a week later in Cairo.

With both teams boasting strong defensive records and proven pedigree in continental competition, the stage is set for a compelling showdown for the Confederation Cup crown.