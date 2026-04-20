Africa: Post Match Stats - Key Numbers Behind Usm Alger's Semi-Final Success

USM Alger's 1-1 draw away to Olympique Safi not only secured their place in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup final but also highlighted a series of telling post-match statistics that underline their efficiency and resilience over two legs.

The Algerian side became the first club from their country to reach the final of the competition twice, reinforcing their growing pedigree on the continental stage.

For Olympique Safi, the numbers paint a frustrating picture, as their dominance in chances and shot volume across the tie failed to translate into goals, ultimately costing them a place in the final.

The Moroccan side's remarkable run of five consecutive draws also reflects a campaign defined by fine margins and missed opportunities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Individually, Moussa Koné's impact off the bench and USM Alger's continued effectiveness from the penalty spot further illustrate the key moments that shaped the outcome of this semi-final tie.

Below are the key statistics of the match

● USM Alger have reached the final of the CAF Confederation Cup for the second time, previously beating Young Africans in the 2022-23 final. They are the first Algerian side to reach the showpiece event twice.

● Olympic Safi failed to win any of their four meetings with USM Alger in the CAF Confederation Cup this season (D3 L1), netting just one goal from a total shot count of 41 and an expected goals tally of 3.4.

● Olympic Safi won four of their first five games in the 2025-26 CAF Confederation Cup (L1), but have since drawn five in a row - they are the first team to record five consecutive draws in a single edition of the competition.

● Since the start of last season, USM Alger have been awarded the joint-most (5) and have scored (4) the most penalties in the CAF Confederation Cup.

● Olympic Safi's Moussa Koné has scored the most goals as a substitute in the 2025-26 CAF Confederation Cup, with the Senegalese netting three goals off the bench from just three shots on target.

● There were 17 shots in the first half between Olympic Safi (10) and USM Alger (7), the joint-most in the opening 45 minutes of a CAF Confederation Cup game this season.