Zimbabwe: Blessing Muzarabani Ban - PCB Admits 'No Contract' but Stands Firm On Punishment

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THE Pakistan Cricket Board has acknowledged that no formal contract was ever sent to Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani for the Pakistan Super League but has defended its decision to impose a two-year ban, insisting that a "clear verbal agreement" had been reached -- a stance that has intensified the ongoing controversy.

According to a report by news agency PTI, PCB sources conceded that while no signed contract existed between Muzarabani and PSL franchise Islamabad United, the player had agreed to essential terms before pulling out and joining Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026.

PCB defends ban despite contract admission

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The PCB had earlier handed Muzarabani a two-year ban for allegedly breaching his commitment to the PSL after he opted to join KKR as a replacement signing.

While admitting the absence of a formal contract, board sources maintained that the agreement was binding in principle.

As per PCB sources, quoted by PTI, the offer was clear and there was unequivocal acceptance of essential terms, adding that once remuneration and structure are agreed upon -- even through written correspondence -- it constitutes a binding obligation.

The board's position hinges on the claim that Muzarabani disregarded this understanding in favour of a "conflicting arrangement" with the IPL, thereby breaching trust, if not a signed contract.

'You can't breach what you never signed'

Muzarabani's agent, Rob Humphries, had earlier launched a strong rebuttal, calling the ban "excessive" and unjustified.

Representing the pacer through World Sports Xchange, Humphries asserted that no formal contract was ever issued, making it impossible for his client to violate any agreement.

"We've remained quiet publicly... but the situation demanded clarity," Humphries said, revealing that discussions with Islamabad United were conditional upon securing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Zimbabwe Cricket.

"An NOC cannot be obtained without a contract from the PSL. Despite a public announcement, no contract was ever provided," he added, urging the PCB to "gracefully withdraw the ban" and acknowledge what he described as an administrative error.

The dispute stems from Muzarabani's decision to opt out of a PSL stint -- reportedly worth around USD 40,000 -- to join KKR in IPL 2026 as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman.

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The PCB's admission has added a new dimension to the controversy, raising questions about contractual processes and player obligations in franchise leagues. While the board continues to defend its disciplinary action on the basis of a verbal agreement, Muzarabani's camp remains firm that without a signed contract, no breach occurred.