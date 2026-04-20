Rwanda: Hoops League - Patriots Overcome Ugb to Stay At the Top

Patriots secured a hard-fought 98-92 victory over United Generation Basketball (UGB) on Sunday night at BK Arena, strengthening their position at the top of the Rwanda Basketball League standings.

Heading into the game, Patriots were aiming to widen the gap in the standings as the race to the playoffs begins to intensify.

UGB, coached by Yves Murenzi, made a strong start, taking the first quarter 27-20. Patriots responded in the second quarter, outscoring their opponents 30-24 to cut the deficit to just one point and head into halftime trailing 51-50.

UGB returned from the break with renewed energy, edging the third quarter 21-20. However, they lost momentum in the final period as the more experienced Patriots took control, dominating the fourth quarter 28-20 to seal the win.

Stubbs Jeffery Tyrone led Patriots with an impressive 27 points, while Sage Kwizera added 14 to guide the team to a crucial victory. For UGB, Amotoe James Kofi matched the game-high 27 points, with Valentin Junior Lele contributing 22.

In other fixtures, REG cruised past Inspired Generation with a 98-64 win, while Kepler defeated AZOMCO 96-84.