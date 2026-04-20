Africa's Job Crisis Deepens As Growth Lags Behind Exploding Population, World Bank Warns

A stark warning from the World Bank has laid bare a growing crisis across Africa: economies are simply not expanding fast enough to create jobs for millions of young people entering the workforce each year.

Speaking at the Spring Meetings held alongside the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Vice President Ndiamé Diop said the continent faces a widening gap between population growth and job creation--one that risks leaving a generation locked out of economic opportunity.

"Africa needs a tidal wave of investment. That is how jobs are created," Diop said, pointing to weak infrastructure, unreliable energy and limited private investment as major barriers choking growth.

The message is clear and urgent: without faster, more aggressive economic expansion, the jobs simply won't come.

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Diop outlined a three-part strategy--invest heavily in infrastructure like energy, transport and healthcare; create a business environment that supports job creation; and unlock private capital to drive large-scale investment. Without these, he warned, African countries will continue to struggle to attract investors and build sustainable economies.

Chairing the meeting, Malawi's Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha acknowledged the pressure, saying the government is working to expand opportunities for young people. "We have young people graduating... and our desire is that they find livelihoods. It is gradually working," he said.

But that optimism faces scrutiny. Economist Bertha Bangara Chikadza challenged the global financial system itself, criticising debt frameworks used by institutions like the IMF and World Bank for limiting borrowing space and sidelining the voices of developing countries. She argued that current models fail to fully account for climate risks and lack transparency.

The bigger picture is troubling. Africa's population is rising rapidly, but economic growth is lagging behind. Without urgent reforms and massive investment, the continent risks deepening unemployment, widening inequality and slowing development.

The warning from Washington is not subtle--it is a red flag. Growth is not keeping up, and unless that changes fast, the jobs crisis will only get worse.