Malawi: Too Much Tobacco, Too Few Buyers - Malawi Faces 27 Million Kg Surplus

Malawi's 2026 tobacco marketing season has opened under a cloud of imbalance, with official figures exposing a widening gap between supply and buyer demand that threatens to crush prices and farmer incomes.

Data from the Tobacco Commission shows growers are expected to deliver 197 million kilogrammes (kg) of tobacco this season, while the country's eight registered buyers are targeting only 170 million kg--leaving a surplus of about 27 million kg, or 15.8 percent oversupply. The numbers point to a market where there is simply more tobacco than buyers are willing--or able--to absorb.

At Kanengo Auction Floors, where the season opened, the imbalance was already visible. Of the 5,450 bales delivered ahead of opening day, only 2,148 bales were lined up for sale--less than half--signaling sluggish absorption from the outset and raising fears of mounting stockpiles.

The eight companies expected to purchase tobacco this season include JTI Leaf (Malawi) Limited, Alliance One Malawi, Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company, Premium Tobacco Limited and African Tobacco Services, among others. But collectively, their demand falls sharply short of projected supply--exposing what industry players describe as a "buyer shortage" in real terms.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Officials say the imbalance reflects a broader global trend. The Tobacco Commission warns that world production has outpaced demand, giving international buyers more options and weakening Malawi's bargaining power. In simple terms: buyers can pick and choose, and Malawi is no longer guaranteed a ready market for its leaf.

For farmers, the implications are immediate and painful. Tama Farmers Trust president Abel Kalima Banda said growers are entering the market hoping for better prices to offset rising production costs--but acknowledged that oversupply could quickly wipe out those expectations. "We expect a good market," he said, before conceding that excess volumes remain a serious risk.

Industry insiders are more blunt. Tama Farmers Trust chief executive officer Nixon Lita warned that the market is heading toward a repeat of last year's downturn, when prices collapsed in the later months due to excess supply and rising rejection rates. "Over-supply directly affected prices," he said, noting that some buyers are still holding unsold stock from the previous season--further reducing their appetite to purchase new volumes.

The economic stakes are high. In 2025, Malawi sold over 221 million kg of tobacco and earned $542.3 million at an average price of $2.45 per kg. But with fewer committed buyers this year and a saturated global market, maintaining--let alone improving--those figures looks increasingly unlikely.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Even authorities are treading cautiously. Reserve Bank of Malawi spokesperson Boston Maliketi Banda said the central bank is banking on strong foreign exchange inflows, but that optimism hinges on good prices--something the current supply-demand mismatch puts at risk.

Minister of Agriculture Sam Dalitso Kawale has urged buyers to offer fair prices and warned against exploitative practices. But her call may carry limited weight in a market where buyers hold the upper hand due to oversupply.

The deeper problem is structural. With production overshooting demand by nearly 30 million kg, Malawi is effectively flooding its own market while competing in a shrinking global space. Without strict supply controls, diversification or stronger market coordination, experts warn the country risks trapping farmers in a cycle of high production, low prices and diminishing returns.

For now, the opening of the floors offers more anxiety than relief. The tobacco is there--piled high and ready. The buyers, however, are not.