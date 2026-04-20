Botswana: Boko Rallies Party Around Faith and Unity

Gaborone — The Botswana National Front (BNF) marked its 60th anniversary in style on Saturday night, with President Advocate Duma Boko using the gala dinner to deliver a candid and forward-looking address centred on unity, economic reform and faith in the country's future.

The commemorative event brought together party members, diplomats, investors and stakeholders to celebrate six decades of a movement that President Boko said was born out of a failed attempt to unify factions within the Botswana People's Party.

That failure, he explained, led to the formation of the BNF as a broad-based platform to unite peasants, workers, farmers, small traders, business people and the poorest in society under a common democratic programme.

Paying tribute to the party's founding figures, including Dr Kenneth Koma and Mr Otsweletse Moupo, the President said their sacrifices and resilience during difficult periods laid a solid foundation for the current leadership.

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"They led the party during its most trying times. Where we are today is because of their sacrifices," he said.

Reflecting on the party's political journey, President Boko highlighted the formation and evolution of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), noting that despite internal tensions and setbacks, the BNF remained steadfast.

"We remained undeterred. We kept our shape and our dignity," he said.

At the heart of his address was a strong emphasis on leadership driven by faith, which he described as the ability to envision progress beyond present challenges.

"You cannot lead if you don't have faith," President Boko said, urging members to remain focused on long-term goals despite current economic pressures.

Turning to the economy, the President acknowledged the country's heavy reliance on diamonds, which he said accounted for about 80 per cent of revenue, warning that declining performance in the sector had created significant fiscal constraints.

"The country does not have the revenue it used to have and yet it must function," he said, describing Botswana's ability to remain stable under such pressure as 'a miracle.'

He stressed the urgent need to diversify the economy by attracting investment, reforming bureaucratic processes and accelerating project implementation. Lengthy procurement systems and institutional inefficiencies, he noted, continued to delay critical developments.

President Boko cited large-scale infrastructure projects such as the proposed Trans-Kalahari rail line as key opportunities for job creation, estimating that each kilometre of railway constructed could generate up to 50 jobs during the construction phase.

"Why are we wasting time when these jobs are available?" he asked, calling for decisive action to fast-track such initiatives.

The President also advocated for a shift towards production-based empowerment, discouraging dependency on government tenders and encouraging citizens to engage in agriculture and value addition. He pointed to the planned national school feeding programme as a ready market for local producers.

"Our people must produce. There is already a market," he said.

He further underscored the importance of cooperatives as a policy direction to empower communities, create jobs and reduce reliance on government support.

On governance, President Boko reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the rule of law, transparency and institutional reform, while cautioning against arbitrary dismissals of public servants without due process.

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Meanwhile, BNF secretary general, Mr Stephen Modise, described the anniversary as a historic milestone, noting that for the first time in its 60-year history, the party celebrated as part of the governing movement of the great republic.

"For 60 years, the BNF has been the clarion call for the marginalised," he said, adding that the party continued to draw inspiration from its founding vision of a united front for social justice.

Mr Modise said the celebration was not only about reflection but also recommitment to building a "new Botswana" anchored on equality, prosperity and cohesion.

As the evening concluded, the secretary general emphasised that the message from the BNF leadership was clear, the struggle that began in Mochudi in 1965 continues, now with the added responsibility of governance and delivering tangible change for Batswana.

BOPA