Somalia: Somali Police Destroy Al-Shabaab Extortion Checkpoint in Lower Shabelle Operation

Mogadishu — Somalia's police counter-terrorism command said it carried out a planned operation targeting militant extortion activities in the Lower Shabelle region, killing a local leader and dismantling an illegal checkpoint, officials said.

The operation, code-named "Waabari", was conducted on April 18 in the Jambaluul area of Lower Shabelle based on intelligence, according to the Somali Police. Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) also took part.

Special counter-terrorism forces destroyed a checkpoint and base allegedly used by Al-Shabaab to collect illegal levies from civilians travelling along the Jambaluul road, police said.

During the raid, forces killed a militant leader identified as Zakariye, who was responsible for collecting and issuing receipts for the extortion payments. Two other leaders were wounded, including Xasan Cabdiraxmaan, described as the group's local coordinator in Jambaluul, and another figure known as Geele.

Police said troops seized extortion receipts, various weapons and a motorcycle belonging to the slain leader.

The operation forms part of ongoing efforts by Somali police counter-terrorism units to improve security and respond to public complaints over illegal taxation imposed by Al-Shabaab on civilians. Officials said such raids aim to disrupt the group's revenue streams and protect local communities.