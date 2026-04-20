Somalia: Turkey Pledges Direct Support to Somalia in Fight Against Militant Groups

20 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ankara — Turkey has for the first time formally announced that it will directly support efforts to combat armed groups operating in Somalia, particularly Al-Shabaab and ISIS, according to officials.

Speaking about Ankara's new counter-terrorism approach, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkey would stand alongside its international partners, with Somalia among its top priorities.

"Turkey will directly support the efforts of Somali forces against Al-Shabaab and ISIS," Fidan said, outlining plans to expand cooperation in security and counter-terrorism operations.

He added that Ankara's assistance would not be limited to Somalia, noting that Turkey also intends to support other countries facing militant threats, including Nigeria.

Turkey is one of the countries closely engaged in supporting African partners, particularly in security cooperation, military training and modern communications related to counter-insurgency efforts.

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