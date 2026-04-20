South Africa: Komani Residents Given Ultimatum - Pay Rates or Lose Electricity

But protesters say they are being billed for services they do not receive

Enoch Mgijima municipality in the Eastern Cape has blocked electricity purchases for more than 200 households for not paying their rates and service bills.

But residents say they are being charged R235 a month for refuse collection they never receive. Municipal refuse trucks have been grounded by the Department of Labour over safety concerns.

The acting mayor agreed to temporarily unblock meters after a protest march. He gave residents until 27 April to visit the municipal offices and make repayment arrangements.

Enkululekweni residents in Komani, Eastern Cape, have until 27 April to resolve their municipal bills or risk having their electricity meters blocked, preventing them from buying electricity.

On Thursday, more than 60 residents marched to the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality offices to demand that their meters be unblocked. The protest comes after the municipality's blocked electricity purchases for more than 200 households.

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Residents said they have been unable to purchase electricity since 12 April. When they enquired at municipal offices, they were told their meters had been blocked because of unpaid rates.

Acting Mayor Unathi Galada told residents the municipality is doing this to identify those who can afford to pay their municipal rates. He acknowledged that some residents qualify as indigent.

Galada said many households have accumulated debts for rates and refuse collection of more than R70,000, resulting in high interest charges. Some residents have not paid rates since 2011.

He said those residents who cannot afford to pay will not be forced to pay but must visit the municipal offices with supporting documents to apply for indigent status.

A municipal official told the protesting residents that the charges also included water provision.

Community leader Elias Magwayi said residents were being forced to pay for services they do not receive.

"We were told the municipality charges R235 per household for refuse collection. But we are not getting that service. Rubbish is not collected in our areas, so people burn it. Our streets are always dirty. Now we are told to pay for that," he said.

"As for water, everyone knows the district municipality has been struggling to provide it for years," said Magwayi.

Galada said water provision falls under the district municipality.

Resident Odwa Femele said the municipality's actions were unfair. "We were not informed about this. There was no communication. It is not fair to block electricity that we are buying because we are not paying for refuse collection and other charges."

He challenged Galada to visit the area and see the conditions first-hand.

"We have never seen a truck collecting rubbish in our area. Maybe they claim to be collecting it, but we have never seen it. Yet we are being charged R235," he said.

Sandile Dyemsana said he had tried to make arrangements with the municipality but was told to pay R500 a month, which he cannot afford.

"I rely on an old-age grant. My children are not working, and I support my grandchild who is still at school," he said. He owes the municipality over R60,000.

Polina Cothiyane, who depends on a disability grant, said she was told to pay R1,000 a month. "I don't have that kind of money. I am on treatment and need to eat before taking my medication. How am I expected to cook without electricity?" she said.

"For the past three days I had no electricity. The meat I bought has gone bad. Now I must buy paraffin, with what money? We are being punished for a refuse collection service that we do not even receive," said Cothiyane.

After engaging with residents, Galada agreed to unblock the electricity meters temporarily, giving them time to visit municipal offices and make payment arrangements. He said the deadline is this coming Monday.

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Meanwhile, refuse collection in the municipality came to a standstill last week.

Workers at the depot said operations were halted by the Department of Employment and Labour due to unroadworthy trucks and a lack of safety equipment for workers. All trucks are currently parked at the municipal fleet depot.

On Thursday, the municipality issued a notice on its Facebook page apologising for the slower-than-usual refuse collection.

It said a comprehensive safety programme is underway, including mandatory mechanical and safety inspections of refuse trucks, as well as occupational health and safety assessments for staff.

The municipality said refuse collection is expected to resume on 20 April.

Questions sent to municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa were not answered.