Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Edges Higher As Investors Remain Cautious

20 April 2026
263Chat (Harare)

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) posted modest growth in the week ending 17 April 2026 as trading activity pointed to a stable but cautious investment climate.

According to the latest weekly update from ZSE Holdings, a total of 297 equity trades were recorded during the week alongside 11 trades in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and 129 in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

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The figures suggest continued investor interest in a wider range of financial products beyond traditional shares.

Equities remained the most active segment of the market, with 4.69 million shares traded at a total value of ZWG 5.44 billion.

ETFs saw lower activity, with 97 404 units changing hands worth ZWG 747 060.

REITs, however, posted strong volumes with 6.66 million units traded, generating a total value of ZWG 269 million.

The stock exchange's overall market capitalisation rose slightly to ZWG 85.53 billion an increase of 0.04% over the period.

The small gain reflects a largely steady market in line with recent trends where major index movements have remained subdued.

Market analysts say the latest performance indicates cautious sentiment among investors many of whom are weighing opportunities in equities against alternatives such as ETFs and REITs.

The stronger activity in REITs may also signal growing demand for property-backed investments as traders seek to spread risk.

The ZSE remains a key part of Zimbabwe's financial system providing companies with access to capital while offering investors exposure to multiple asset classes.

All prices in the report were quoted in Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) cents.

Observers say trading volumes are likely to remain moderate in the near term with market direction influenced by broader economic conditions, liquidity levels and upcoming corporate earnings reports.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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