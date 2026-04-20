South Africa: New Law Helps Backyard Landlords Fight Bad Tenants

Human Settlements minister Thembi Simelane says the new bill will protect people who rent out small backyard rooms to survive.

The planned law allows municipalities across the country to join eviction cases to help stop illegal land occupations affecting services.

A new law could soon protect small landlords who rent out backyard rooms and properties in townships and informal areas.

The government has planned the Prevention of Illegal Eviction Amendment Bill to support ordinary South Africans who rely on rental money to survive.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Human Settlements minister Thembi Simelane spoke about the new bill in Pretoria. She said the changes will make it easier for landlords to get legal help when they struggle with bad tenants.

Instead of going to court, landlords and tenants can take their fights to the Housing Tribunal. This option is expected to be quicker and cheaper for everyone involved.

The tribunal will step in to settle fights and make official decisions. Landlords will be able to get official orders to force tenants to leave if they break their rental agreements.

The planned law also gives municipalities more power to fight illegal land occupation. For the first time, municipalities can join eviction cases even if the occupied land does not belong to them.

This change is important because municipalities must provide water and electricity to these areas. Simelane said illegal land occupations make it hard for the government to provide basic services.

She said these illegal acts stop planned housing projects and hurt people who have been waiting patiently for government homes.

The new law will also protect vulnerable people who buy or live on illegally sold land without knowing they are breaking the law.

The government is holding public meetings across the country. Citizens can share their thoughts before the bill becomes law.