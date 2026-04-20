Kenya: Gachagua Backs Gen Z Fuel Protests but Rules Out Opposition Participation

Nairobi — Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has thrown his weight behind GenZ planning demonstrations over rising fuel costs, while signalling that the formal opposition will not directly participate in the anticipated protests.

Speaking on Monday, April 20, Gachagua said Gen Z had the right to independently organise and express their dissatisfaction, describing their civic engagement as legitimate and necessary in a democratic society.

"The final decision rests with the people of Kenya. As leaders, we can only offer guidance on what we believe is the best course of action," he said.

At the same time, Gachagua indicated that the opposition coalition would hold consultations following the government's recent reduction in fuel prices before issuing a collective position on the way forward.

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The former Deputy President also issued a pointed warning to the State, urging President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to ensure that security agencies exercise restraint.

He referenced the deadly June 2024 Kenya protests, cautioning against a repeat of the violence witnessed during that period.

"If these young people choose to protest against the high cost of fuel and the burden on households, they must be allowed to do so peacefully. There should be no loss of life," he said.

Even as he endorsed street action as a tool for raising awareness, Gachagua emphasised that long-term political change would ultimately be determined through the ballot.

He called on young people to channel their activism into voter registration and participation in the upcoming 2027 Kenyan General Election, arguing that electoral engagement remains the most effective way to hold leaders accountable.

"The awareness created through digital platforms is commendable, but the next phase is participation in elections. That is where meaningful transformation will occur," he said.

Last week, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud warned that planned protests over rising fuel prices scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, will not be permitted, citing failure by organisers to notify authorities as required by law.

Speaking during a press briefing , Mohamud said the National Police Service (NPS) had not received any formal communication regarding the demonstrations, despite widespread mobilisation online.

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He emphasized that while the police do not oppose the constitutional right to picket, all public gatherings must comply with legal requirements, including submitting a notice at least 14 days in advance.

"Although we are aware of calls for protests next week, no official notification has been filed. This renders the planned demonstrations unlawful, and appropriate action will be taken," he said.

Mohamud noted that the advance notice is necessary to allow police to coordinate security, agree on routes, and prevent disruptions to businesses and public order.

He further raised concern over increasing cases of organisers either skipping the notification process or deviating from agreed protest plans, sometimes resulting in chaos.

"We have recently witnessed instances where demonstrations turn violent or are exploited for criminal activity such as theft. This will not be tolerated, and those involved will face arrest," he warned.