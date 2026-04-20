Kenya: South C Residents Storm Ardhi House Over Deadly Building Collapse

Nairobi — Operations were temporarily disrupted at Ardhi House on Monday after South C residents staged protests demanding urgent government action over the deadly collapse of a high-rise building that left two people dead earlier this year.

The protesters, drawn from the South C Residents Association, are calling for accountability following the collapse of a 16-storey building along Muhoho Avenue in Nairobi's South C area.

The structure, which was under construction, gave way earlier this year, killing two people and triggering concerns over widespread construction irregularities in the city.

The demonstrators are demanding immediate intervention from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, led by Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, including the release of a long-awaited multi-agency investigation report.

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The group, led by chairman Abdi Karim Hassan, wants the government to publish findings from a joint probe involving the National Construction Authority (NCA), National Building Inspectorate (NBI), Board of Registration of Architects and Quantity Surveyors (BORAQS), and Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

They argue that despite earlier assurances, no official report has been made public months after the tragedy.

"We are demanding publication of the full multi-agency report on Plot 68/1306 and clear action on those responsible," the association said in a statement.

Residents also raised alarm over the safety of Bridge Port Apartments, an adjacent 15-storey building they claim was approved for only 10 floors but later expanded beyond permitted limits.

They allege that the building sustained structural damage during the collapse and now poses a serious safety risk.

The group is demanding either a formal safety certification or an immediate demolition order, warning that continued delay could lead to another disaster.

The residents are also pushing for criminal prosecution of all parties involved in the construction and approval of the collapsed building, including developers, contractors, county officials, and technical officers responsible for oversight.

They have written to the Renson Ingonga and Inspector General Douglas Kanja urging immediate legal action.

The group accuses enforcement agencies of failing to act on repeated violation notices and allowing illegal construction to continue despite earlier interventions.

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Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has attributed delays in submitting the investigation file to the complexity of the probe, which involves multiple technical and regulatory assessments.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has repeatedly asked for the file, saying it is still awaiting completion nearly three months after the incident.

Investigators are reviewing the entire lifecycle of the project, including approvals, inspections, construction processes, and structural integrity reports from various government agencies.

The protest comes amid increasing alarm from engineers and urban planning experts over the safety of high-rise developments in Nairobi, with warnings that several buildings may not meet structural safety standards.