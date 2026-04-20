Namibia: Housebreaking Cases Surge Over Weekend

The police are investigating six cases of housebreaking recorded across the country over the weekend.

In Windhoek, unknown suspects broke into a house by cutting its roof and disabling the alarm system before stealing items worth N$90 800.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi in a police report released on Sunday says the items were stolen between Thursday at 16h00 and Friday at around 07h00.

Shikwambi says the items have not been recovered yet and no arrest has been made.

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Police investigation continues.

In Khomasdal, suspects entered a house through a window by bending the burglar bars, and stole items to the value of N$22 700.

Shikwambi says the items have yet to be recovered, and police investigations continue.

In a similar case at Suiderhof in Windhoek, an unknown suspect cut the barbed wire of a yard to gain entrance to a house.

The suspects allegedly cut open the entrance door's burglar bars and forced open the safe to steal items.

"The value is yet to be determined. No arrest, and no recoveries," Shikwambi says.

She says police investigations continue.

Meanwhile at Outapi, suspects broke the window of a sheeben at Okaongo kaKaholongo Cuca Shop at Oshihwashaaluholo village.

Suspects allegedly cut the burglar door using an unknown object, and stole cash, a jukebox, electrical equipment, a 3kg gas cylinder and liquor - all valued at N$17 967.

The items were not recovered, and no arrests were made.

Police investigation continues.

At Ehangano at Outjo, suspects removed the padlocks of a shebeen using unknown objects and dismantled a jackpot machine on Friday.

Shikwambi says the suspects stole parts worth N$44 240, which have not been recovered yet.

At Katima Mulilo, suspects broke into a room on Saturday at around 00h15 and stole a cellphone and laptop worth about N$10 000.

"Nothing has been recovered yet, and no arrest has been made. Police investigation continues," she says.

Shikwambi is urging home and property owners to be vigilant and take necessary measures to prevent housebreaking incidents.

Homeowners are urged not to leave their property unattended.

"Also avoid leaving valuables in plain sight of others, like cash in the store or bar," she says.

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In a different case, a suspect (33) was arrested in Windhoek on Friday for allegedly throwing stones and damaging the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras of a house in Klein Windhoek at about 12h30.

The system was worth N$32 191.