Namibia: Police Seek Help in Tracing Swakopmund Stabbing Suspect

The police are asking the public's help with information on the whereabouts of an unknown suspect who allegedly stabbed an individual (26) at Swakopmund on Friday.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi in a police report says the victim was stabbed in the neck at DRC location at around 21h00.

She says no arrests have been made, and the motive behind the violent incident is unknown.

"Anyone with information is requested to contact the DRC police," she says.

In a separate incident, a man (80) was found dead by family members in the bushes at Nyondo village in the Kavango East region at around 10H00 on Friday.

The cause of his death is unknown, and police investigations continue.

In another incident, a man (28) was found dead at Olukolo village in the Outapi constituency on Saturday.

He has been identified as Salomo Alweendo.

Shikwambi says his next of kin have been informed.

At Swakopmund, Bertha Uises (73) was declared dead by paramedics at her home at DRC on Saturday.

Shikwambi says her next of kin have been informed of the incident.