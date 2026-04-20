No arrest has been made in the case of nine police officers allegedly assaulting 31 boys from Karundu Secondary School at Otjiwarongo in February.

School principal Jeanette Murorua at the time said the police on 16 February visited the school and asked for the 31 boys who were reportedly involved in a cellphone going missing during soccer training.

The boys are all between 15 and 16 years old.

Three were said to be seriously injured after their encounter with the police.

One reportedly sustained a fractured skull, two suffered broken ribs, and another sustained an injury to his ear.

The incident has left parents devastated.

Otjozondjupa regional crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Edna Nawa says a decision was taken to send the docket to the prosecutor general's office to decide whether the involved police officers should be prosecuted.

Nawa says after a young man (19) opened an assault case against the police, an investigation into the incident was launched.

As part of the investigation an identification parade was held for the complainant to identify the alleged assaulting officers, she says.

"No arrest could be effected as the suspects were unknown at that stage. However, the investigation has been concluded now and we are preparing the docket to be sent to the prosecutor generals' office for a decision," Nawa says.