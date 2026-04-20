Ethiopia: EU Resumes Budgetary Support to Ethiopian Government

20 April 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Sisay Sahlu

The European Union (EU) has announced it has resumed budget support to Ethiopia, more than five years after the bloc cut payments over concerns of human rights violations during the northern Ethiopia war. The EU is starting the budgetary support with a 140 million Euro allocated for priority sectors.

Jozeph Sikela, EU commissioner for international partnership, disclosed the decision during the EU-Ethiopia Business Forum, which kicked off today in Addis Ababa. He said the support will be disbursed in three phases.

The EU first suspended nearly 90 million euros in budgetary support linked to transport and health projects in December 2020, one month after fighting broke out in Tigray.

The budget support resumed now following Ethiopian government's ongoing reforms, and EU's need for further partnerships.

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