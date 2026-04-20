Ethiopia: EU Resumes Budgetary Support to Ethiopian Government

The European Union (EU) has announced it has resumed budget support to Ethiopia, more than five years after the bloc cut payments over concerns of human rights violations during the northern Ethiopia war. The EU is starting the budgetary support with a 140 million Euro allocated for priority sectors.

Jozeph Sikela, EU commissioner for international partnership, disclosed the decision during the EU-Ethiopia Business Forum, which kicked off today in Addis Ababa. He said the support will be disbursed in three phases.

The EU first suspended nearly 90 million euros in budgetary support linked to transport and health projects in December 2020, one month after fighting broke out in Tigray.

The budget support resumed now following Ethiopian government's ongoing reforms, and EU's need for further partnerships.

From The Reporter Magazine

Wolqait: Where UNCERTAINTY is Too Grave to Overlook Published on 2026-04-04 By Bewket Abebe

Ethiopia Can Open Markets--But Needs Media to Sustain Investment Flows Published on 2026-04-04 By Samson Berhane

Buried Hills, Broken Lives: The Deadly Gap Between Science and Action Published on 2026-04-04 By Yared Nigussie