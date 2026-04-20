South Africa: Parliament to Debate Key Budget Bills As MPs Resume Oversight Work

Parliament will this week focus on key budget legislation and oversight work as Members of Parliament return from the constituency period to resume committee activities.

The National Assembly will hold its only plenary sitting of the week on Tuesday afternoon to consider the 2026 Special Appropriation Bill and the Division of Revenue Bill.

The Special Appropriation Bill provides for additional funding requirements for the 2025/26 financial year and proposes an allocation of R5.778 billion to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa for its rolling stock fleet renewal programme. This includes R1.8 billion to meet contractual obligations under an agreement with Gibela requiring a minimum order of 35 locomotives annually.

The Bill also proposes R889 million for Sentech, made up of R189 million for dual illumination costs and R700 million for operations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In terms of Section 16 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), the legislation allows government to allocate funds outside the normal annual budget process.

The Division of Revenue Bill sets out the equitable distribution of nationally raised revenue across national, provincial and local spheres of government, with emphasis on strengthening local government capacity.

Meanwhile, delegates of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will convene virtually on Tuesday morning for a strategic planning session aimed at assessing implementation of committee plans, identifying gaps and refining priorities for the year ahead.

NCOP select committees will also undertake oversight visits in the North West province from 20 to 24 April to assess service delivery, governance and municipal functionality.

This is ahead of the Taking Parliament to the People programme scheduled for 11 to 15 May in the Matlosana Municipality and Dr Kenneth Kaunda District.

Committees participating in the oversight programme include those responsible for agriculture, economic development, cooperative governance, public infrastructure, education, social services, security, justice, petitions and executive undertakings.

The Select Committees on Finance and Appropriations have been excused from the North West oversight visits as they will brief provincial legislatures on the Division of Revenue Bill during the week.

The National Assembly's Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans will also conduct oversight visits to Johannesburg and Durban.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Parliament said oversight remains a core constitutional function and the main mechanism through which the legislature holds the Executive accountable and evaluates whether government programmes are delivering services effectively.

This week's programme forms part of the 7th Parliament's rotational model, which divides parliamentary work into committee oversight, constituency engagement and plenary sittings.

A total of 15 committee meetings are scheduled between Tuesday and Friday, covering issues such as transport, agriculture, education, public accounts, home affairs, water and sanitation, electricity and energy, higher education and correctional services.