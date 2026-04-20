South Africa: Typical Autumn Weather System Dominates SA

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says a typical autumn weather system will dominate the country this week.

"This consists of a surface trough over the western and central interior, with the Atlantic High extending its ridge over the southern and eastern parts of the country, supported by upper-air troughs resulting in isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in places," the weather service said.

The forecast for Monday is partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-eastern parts, where a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued.

The warning for severe thunderstorms shows strong, damaging winds, hail, excessive lightning, and possible heavy downpours leading to localised flooding and damage to susceptible formal/informal settlements and infrastructure.

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There could also be disruption of port/small harbour activities for a short period of time, and difficulty navigating at sea due to damaging winds.

A warning for a storm surge has been issued for some coastal areas, which could lead to localised damage to coastal infrastructure, localised disruptions to beachfront activities and localised flooding of some coastal areas.

Meanwhile, the extended weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday indicates that partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in places in the north-eastern parts.