Namibia: Kamburona - Miss Namibia Isn't About Beauty

Miss Namibia 2026 contestant Constancia Kamburona said pageantry is about purpose, confidence and impact, not just about beauty.

The 27-year-old, who hails from the Ovitoto settlement in the Otjozondjupa region, is among the top 20 contestants (semi finalists) vying for the Miss Namibia beauty pageant.

It will be staged in the Omaheke region in July this year.

"It was all about standing for something greater than myself. I am a passionate, purpose-driven young person who believes in growth, kindness and using my voice to uplift others," she said.

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Kamburona told the VIBEZ! that she decided to participate in Miss Namibia 2026 to use it as a platform to tell meaningful stories, represent young women who may feel unseen and advocate for her passion.

The Windhoek-born said she embraces both strength and vulnerability, and strives every day to become a better version of herself.

"This is not just for me but for the young people who look up to me," added Kamburona.

The Ovitoto native said growing up in her region shaped her values, resilience and deep appreciation for community and culture.

Her journey in the beauty pageant began in 2021 with Miss Face Namibia, where she made the top 10.

She then decided to work in all spheres before competing again.

"I am now here as a Miss Namibia semi finalist 2026," she confidently said.

Her vision is to present the most authentic version of herself: confident, compassionate and purposeful.

Crown

Beyond the crown, she added that she wants to leave a mark of inspiration. '

This proves that true beauty lies in character, courage and the willingness to make a difference.

Kamburona, who attended school at the Van Rhyn Primary School, Amazing Private School and Academy, values education as a tool for empowerment.

She also obtained a certificate in sewing and design as well as a qualification in a short course in business management.

The semi-finalist plans to pursue further studies, as she will be returning to school to study a newfound passion.

Asked about her goals when crowned Miss Namibia 2026, Kamburona said her prime focus will be building emotionally strong communities, starting with children's empowerment.

"Through my emotional intelligence programme, I would teach children to understand their feelings, express them in healthy ways and develop empathy for others," she said.

She added that the programme nurtures self-control, kindness, responsibility and resilience in helping children use their emotions as tools for growth rather than suppressing them.

"My goal is to raise confident, emotionally aware young people who lead with compassion and positively impact their communities," said Kamburona.

Her aunt, Nangosora Ashley Tjipituai, is the most influential person in her career.

She instilled a strong belief that one is not defined by where he or she comes from but by the strength one chooses to rise with.

Tjipitua is one of the country's respected legal and corporate governance professionals with extensive experience in competition law, regulation and corporate management.

"I am mostly moved by her heart and work ethic. No matter how much she carries, she always finds a way to give. She never stops working, and I have never seen someone else like her. She works tirelessly, day and night, with a quiet determination that speaks louder than words," she remarked.

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Kamburona recalled one moment during vacation, which was the time to rest, but she was still working.

"She motivated me to work hard, as nothing comes easily, and I must push for my dreams. She inspired me not just to dream, but to fight for those dreams because of her influence," Kamburona recalled.

She added that her father, Rata Mio Kamburona, also played a big role in her life. They share a strong bond.

The contestant also spent a year abroad in the Netherlands doing au pair work, and that encouraged her to work with children.

"This external experience gave me a purpose, pushed me in the right direction, and it changed my life," she said.