South Africa: IFP Statement On Party Conferences and the 2026 Local Government Elections

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) National Council has resolved that 2026 must be approached as a decisive and focused year for the Party, with particular emphasis on the upcoming Local Government Elections. These elections present a critical opportunity to consolidate and expand the gains made by the IFP across municipalities, and to strengthen our position as a credible, people-centred alternative in local governance.

In this regard, the National Council underscores the importance of unity, discipline, and organisational readiness at all levels of the Party. Our structures must be aligned, functional, and election-ready to ensure that we effectively serve our communities and respond to their needs.

To minimise disruption to the local government election campaign and to ensure organisational efficiency, the Party has adopted the following conference timetable:

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⁠Branch Strengthening and InaugurationsAll outstanding branch inaugurations must be finalised by 31 May 2026. The National Executive Committee (NEC) has deployed leaders to districts to support, guide, and oversee this process. These leaders are mandated to ensure that all structures are compliant, functional, and report progress weekly to the NEC. ⁠Constituency and District ConferencesAll eligible Constituency and District Conferences must be convened by 30 June 2026, with leadership elected where applicable. These structures are critical in driving grassroots mobilisation and ensuring that the Party's message reaches every community. Provincial and National ConferencesProvincial Conferences, together with the National Conference, will be held no later than March 2027, ensuring continuity and stability in leadership during the election period.

The IFP calls on all its members, supporters, and volunteers to rise to this moment with renewed commitment and determination. The 2026 Local Government Elections are not merely a contest for seats--they are a battle for the future of our communities. It is therefore imperative that we defend and build upon the gains the Party has made, particularly in municipalities where the IFP has demonstrated ethical, accountable, and service-driven governance.

We urge all members to actively participate in Party programmes, strengthen local structures, and mobilise communities behind the values and vision of the IFP. Let us remain united, disciplined, and focused as we work collectively to restore dignity, service delivery, and good governance at local level.

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Together, we must defend the progress we have achieved and advance the IFP's mission of building a just, prosperous, and well-governed society for all.

Issued by:

Mkhuleko Hlengwa MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media & Communications Officer

082 866 4029