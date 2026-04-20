Malawi: Mphande, Mchizi Launch 'Open Minds' to Shape Malawi's Next Generation of Leaders

Renowned social media influencer Pemphero Mphande and prominent lawyer Khwima Mchizi have unveiled a new initiative aimed at shaking up youth engagement and leadership development in Malawi, with a bold focus on open, unfiltered conversations around national issues.

The programme, dubbed Open Minds, is designed to engage university students and young people through structured debates, public lectures and interactive discussions tackling social, political and economic challenges facing the country.

Speaking shortly after announcing the initiative, Mphande said the goal is to move beyond passive youth participation and instead build a generation that is critical, informed and actively involved in shaping Malawi's future.

"We want to spark critical thinking, groom future leaders, and cultivate a more politically conscious and actively involved generation," he said.

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At the heart of Open Minds is a deliberate push to create spaces where young people can freely interrogate ideas, question leadership and debate policy issues without fear or restriction--something its founders believe is currently lacking in many formal platforms.

The first engagement is expected to take place at Mzuzu University in the coming months, where students will be drawn into discussions that cut across governance, economic policy, social justice and broader global trends.

According to Mphande, the sessions will not be limited to lectures but will emphasise debate-driven dialogue, encouraging participants to challenge viewpoints, defend positions and sharpen their analytical skills. The initiative also aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world national discourse.

While Malawi has a large and youthful population, analysts have long argued that meaningful youth participation in governance and policy discussions remains limited. Initiatives such as Open Minds are therefore emerging as alternative platforms to nurture leadership outside traditional political structures.

Mchizi, known for his legal expertise and public commentary, is expected to bring a strong governance and constitutional perspective to the discussions, complementing Mphande's influence among young, digitally engaged audiences.

The organisers say the programme will expand beyond universities over time, targeting a wider network of young people across the country and potentially incorporating digital platforms to reach broader audiences.

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If successful, Open Minds could become a significant force in shaping public discourse--equipping young Malawians not just to participate in conversations, but to lead them.